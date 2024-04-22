Israeli Colonists Attempt Slaughtering Animals Inside Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Photo: WAFA

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli colonists Sunday set out with goats and animals, heading towards the city of Jerusalem, in preparation to gather at the point closest to Al-Aqsa Mosque, in an attempt to slaughter the animals inside, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, WAFA reported.

Recently, Temple Mount groups, who seek to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace it with a Jewish temple, submitted an official request to the Israeli police to allow their followers to enter Al-Aqsa and slaughter the animals inside it.

According to the beliefs of the Temple groups, today and tomorrow are the days chosen for  “slaughtering sacrifices,” especially tomorrow.

The “Temple Mount Administration” circulated its calls through social media platforms and various websites, and asked its supporters to gather at al-Magharba Gate at 10:30 PM on Monday to demand that they be allowed to storm Al-Aqsa at midnight to present Passover offerings inside the mosque.

In its invitations, titled “Emergency… Going to Jerusalem,” the group called on the colonists to bring animals to Jerusalem and the Old City, and to prepare to bring them to Al-Aqsa after midnight.

Jewish fanatics groups associated with the ‘Temple Mount Movement’ offered a financial reward for anyone who manages to slaughter an animal, or even for those who get arrested for attempting to slaughter their sacrifices inside the courtyards of the mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

