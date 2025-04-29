Over 300 Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Over 300 extremist Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday morning, entering through the Maghariba Gate under the protection of Israeli police forces, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to local sources, at least 304 settlers took part in the incursion, engaging in provocative tours of the holy site while receiving religious briefings from accompanying rabbis. Some of the settlers performed Talmudic rituals and provocative dances in the eastern section of the compound.

In a serious breach of the site’s sanctity, a number of settlers recited the Birkat Kohanim (priestly blessing) near the stairway of the Dome of the Rock, with one settler reportedly wearing a traditional Jewish prayer shawl (Tallit).

Meanwhile, Israeli police imposed strict restrictions on Palestinian Muslim worshipers, blocking many from entering the site and controlling access through several gates and entrances of the mosque.

The event marks another escalation in tensions at the revered Islamic holy site, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. []

