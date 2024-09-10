Jerusalem Governorate: Al-Aqsa Mosque in Danger

Jerusalem, MINA – The Jerusalem Governorate stated that the violations by the Israeli occupation authority and its settlers in Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a precursor to the spatial division of the Mosque, Palinfo reported.

In a statement released on Monday, the governorate added that the occupation is tightening its grip and placing obstacles to prevent access to Al-Aqsa, while providing full cover for settlers to perform their Talmudic rituals. These practices are merely a prelude to imposing a new reality on the ground, paving the way for the spatial division of the holy Islamic site.

The statement pointed out that the claims of some Israeli leaders, asserting that the occupying state is committed to the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa, are nothing but lies and a smokescreen.

The governorate called upon the entire world to “be aware of the true intentions of the far-right Israeli government regarding our holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa.”

It emphasized that the “Israeli aggression against our people, including killing, arrest, demolition, destruction, prevention, displacement, house arrest, and racial persecution throughout the Palestinian territories, will not succeed in silencing us or preventing us from defending our sacred sites and protecting Al-Aqsa.”

The Jerusalem Governorate warned of the grave situation at Al-Aqsa and called on the international community to assume its responsibility in protecting Al-Aqsa and to curb all assaults and crimes committed by the extremist Israeli government against it.

The governorate held the occupation government accountable for the consequences and repercussions of what the situation in Jerusalem and the region will lead to, as a result of the ongoing threats and hostile actions against Al-Aqsa and the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Finally, it saluted the Palestinian people in all provinces, cities, and towns, especially those steadfast in the occupied capital, who are besieged and prevented by the occupation from accessing and praying at Al-Aqsa.

“They defend it with all they have, with bare chests except for their will, armed with determination, steadfastness, and resilience,” the governorate concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)