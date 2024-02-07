Select Language

Japan’s Itochu to End Cooperation with Israel’s Elbit Systems amid Gaza War

The headquarters of Itochu Corp. in Tokyo (Takehiro Tomoda/The Asahi Shimbun)

Tokyo, MINA –  Itochu Corp’s aviation unit will end its strategic cooperation with Israeli defence company Elbit Systems Ltd by the end of February amid the war in Gaza, the Japanese trading house’s executive said on Monday, according to Wafa.

Itochu plans to end the collaboration after the World Court ordered Israel last month to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said.

“Taking into consideration the International Court of Justice’s order on January 26, and that the Japanese government supports the role of the Court, we have already suspended new activities related to the MOU, and plan to end the MOU by the end of February,” he said.

Also Read:  Netanyahu Asked to Remove Minister Ben Gvir

Itochu Aviation, Elbit Systems and Nippon Aircraft Supply (NAS) signed the strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March 2023, seven months before the outbreak of the war. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

