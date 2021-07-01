Japan Grants $8 Million for Palestine’s Efforts to Fight Coronavirus

Ramallah, MINA – Japan on Wednesday contributed $8 million toward Palestine’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

Palestine’s Finance Minister Shukri Bishara and Health Minister Mai Alkaila signed the papers for the grant with the head of the Palestine office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Toshya Abe, Wafa reported.

The signing ceremony took place at the office and in the presence of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who thanked Japan for the continued support of Palestine at all levels, which contributes to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We are providing this grant to Palestine to support the emergency response to the coronavirus, and we will spare no effort to work at the humanitarian and development level to meet the economic and social challenges facing Palestine, and we will continue to support Palestine at all levels,” Japan’s representative to Palestine, Masayuki Maguchi, said.

The grant includes refrigerators and refrigeration vehicles for vaccine preservation, as well as laboratory equipment and special equipment for coronavirus tests. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)