Israel Occupation Army Test New Bar Rockets in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army has confirmed the deployment of a new artillery weapon, the Bar rocket, during its latest assault on the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

The announcement, made on Monday, stated that the 282nd Artillery Regiment utilized the Bar rockets in southern Gaza as part of Israel’s ongoing military operations against Palestinians.

Developed by Elbit Systems, the Bar rocket is designed with a guidance mechanism tailored for complex combat zones and boasts rapid targeting capabilities.

The new rocket system is expected to replace the aging Rumach rockets currently launched from the M270 multiple rocket launcher.

Observers and human rights organizations continue to criticize Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which they describe as genocidal. The conflict has also turned into a platform for Israel’s defense industry to showcase and test its latest technologies, including suicide drones, smart rifles, and robotic combat units.

Military analysts note that Israel’s use of “battle-tested” weaponry has enhanced its global arms sales, despite accusations of war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law committed in the occupied Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

