Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Cambridge, MINA – Students at the University of Cambridge launched a protest encampment on Monday, calling for the university to sever financial ties with Israeli companies and firms associated with arms supplies to Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstration began under the historic “Newton Tree” at Trinity College, thought to be a descendant of the tree that inspired Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity.

In reaction to the protest, college authorities erected barriers and tarpaulin to block the area from public view and ordered the removal of the encampment. Protesters then relocated their tents to the nearby St. John’s College grounds.

To maintain privacy and protect their academic futures, many students concealed their identities. A protester who identified as Hancock Davies told Anadolu Agency that Cambridge has millions of pounds invested in Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Also Read: Man Convicted for Burning Quran Outside Turkish Consulate in London

Trinity College ordered an eviction because they don’t understand our demands,” said Davies. “Their only response is suppression. They refuse to take responsibility for the sources of their financial gains.”

Davies further voiced the students’ solidarity with Palestinians, urging Trinity to divest from companies they say are complicit in genocide. “People here don’t want to live next to institutions that profit from or support massacres abroad,” he added.

Another protester, identifying himself as Carl, called on all Cambridge colleges to follow King’s College, which has begun reviewing its investment ties in light of student demands. He also advocated for scholarships for Palestinian students and support for rebuilding Gaza’s education system, which has been severely affected by Israeli military actions.

“Cambridge is one of the most powerful and wealthy institutions in the UK. It has the means to support Gazan students and researchers,” Carl said. “But continuing academic and financial ties with occupying forces sends a message that genocide is normal.” []

Also Read: Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagacademic activism Cambridge University divestment Elbit Systems Gaza education Israeli arms King’s College Middle East conflict Newton Tree Palestinian Solidarity student demands student protest Trinity College UK universities university investments

News Channel

