Palestinian Foreign Minister Asks Japan to Recognize Palestinian State

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister and Expatriate Riyad al-Malki asked Japan to recognize the State of Palestine.

The request was made during a meeting in Ramallah with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, Wafa reported.

They discussed the current situation on the ground and Israel’s continuing abuses, including land grabbing of Palestinians, settlement construction, the forced eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and efforts to change the status quo in Jerusalem.

They further discussed ways to promote and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Maliki called on Japan to pressure Israel to honor the signed agreement, as well as assist the Palestinian and Israeli sides to create the right environment to revive the peace process, and launch negotiations under international auspices.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Minister emphasized his country’s position in supporting the principle of a two-state solution. He noted that Japan will continue to support political dialogue between the parties concerned.

He added that Japan would continue efforts to build trust and provide economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. (T/RE1)

