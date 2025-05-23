France Signals Readiness for Further Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Crisis

Paris, MINA – France has expressed its readiness to impose additional national sanctions against Israel due to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine declared on Thursday that “we will not hesitate to take further measures, including targeted national sanctions” if Israel persists in its military offensive.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Lemoine emphasized that France is prepared to take “concrete measures” and affirmed that “nothing is off the table,” although he acknowledged that any major steps would be coordinated at the European level.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable,” Lemoine stated, criticizing Israel’s recent decision to allow only limited food aid into the territory as “completely insufficient.” He urged the Israeli government to halt its operations in Gaza and to permit the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.

Lemoine also called on Israel to cease its settlement activities, describing them as illegal and detrimental to the feasibility of a Palestinian state and to the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.

France reiterated its backing of international mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt toward a ceasefire in Gaza. Additionally, Lemoine reaffirmed France’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state as part of a broader two-state solution.

He welcomed the European Union’s review of the Association Agreement with Israel, which he said is a vital framework governing EU-Israel relations, including political dialogue, cooperation, and trade.

“The EU is one of Israel’s main markets,” Lemoine added, highlighting the potential impact of the review and stressing its significance. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)