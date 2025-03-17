SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japanese Ambassador Strengthens Ties with Indonesian Islamic Leaders, Promotes People-to-People Exchange

Jakarta, MINA – The relationship between Japan and Indonesia’s Islamic community continues to grow stronger through various cultural and educational exchange initiatives that have been ongoing since 2004.

The Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi, reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing relations with Islamic organizations and pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) in Indonesia.

Japan has been inviting leaders of Islamic organizations and pesantren since 2004, and so far, more than 190 people have participated in this program,” Ambassador Masaki stated during an iftar gathering with Indonesian Islamic figures at the Japanese Ambassador’s Residence in Jakarta on Monday.

Expanding Exchange Programs

This year, 16 participants from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah, and Istiqlal Mosque visited Tokyo as part of the Genesys Youth Exchange Program.

According to Ambassador Masaki, such programs play a crucial role in strengthening long-term relationships between Japanese society and Indonesia’s Islamic community.

“This momentum should continue to be utilized to further promote people-to-people exchange,” he added.

Since assuming his role in Indonesia, Ambassador Masaki has actively engaged with Islamic leaders, including visits to Pondok Pesantren Tebuireng and a pilgrimage to the tomb of Indonesia’s 4th President, Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur).

Additionally, he met with the Minister of Religious Affairs at Istiqlal Mosque to discuss various religious and interfaith cooperation issues.

Islam-Japan Relations and Regional Stability

During the event, Prof. Din Syamsuddin, Chairman of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), emphasized the importance of Japan-ASEAN relations in addressing global geopolitical dynamics.

“We do not want a new hegemonic power in this region. There needs to be a special alliance between Japan, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries to maintain regional stability,” he said.

He also noted the growing interaction between Islam and Japan, stating, “We have always been friends with the Muslim community in Indonesia, but in Japan, we find Islamic values reflected in discipline, cleanliness, and a strong work ethic.”

Islamic Education and Cultural Diplomacy

Salmah Orbayinah, Chairwoman of Aisyiyah (Muhammadiyah’s women’s wing), highlighted that exchange programs between Islamic organizations and Japan provide new inspiration for Indonesian society.

“We see Japan’s hard work and progress as a motivation for us to improve education quality and community welfare,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Jamhari Ma’ruf, Rector of the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII), emphasized the importance of cultural identity in Islamic diplomacy.

“We visited Japan wearing traditional Indonesian attire, including peci (cap) and batik, as a symbol of Islamic and national identity,” he stated.

Strengthening Interfaith Dialogue

This event was part of the Japanese Embassy’s interfaith dialogue initiative, aimed at deepening cultural understanding between Japan and Indonesia.

The event received full support from the Center for Islamic and Society Studies (PPIM) at Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN Jakarta).

Ambassador Masaki warmly welcomed prominent Islamic leaders, including representatives from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah, and rectors of Islamic universities in Jakarta, along with participants of the Pesantren Leaders’ Visit Program to Japan.

Following the iftar meal, participants engaged in discussions on various social and religious issues relevant to both countries. The event fostered a sense of warmth, unity, and cross-cultural dialogue, reflecting the growing bond between Indonesia and Japan. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagASEAN cultural exchange Diplomacy Education Indonesia Interfaith Dialogue Islam in Japan Islamic leaders japan Japan-Indonesia relations pesantren

