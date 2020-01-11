Japan Commitment to Support Indonesian Priority Sectors

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in the 7th meeting of the RI-Japan Strategic Dialogue in Jakarta on Friday. (Photo: Kemlu RI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia welcomes Japan’s commitment to continue to be the key partner in the development of Indonesia’s priority sectors in the economic field and improvement of Human Resources (HR).

It was confirmed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in the 7th meeting of the RI-Japan Strategic Dialogue in Jakarta on Friday.

In the economic field, in addition to increase investment and trade cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers also agreed to intensify cooperation in the development of the Integrated Maritime and Fisheries Centers (SKPT) on the 6 outer islands of Indonesia.

Specifically for Natuna, in addition to the fishing industry, Japan will help grant fisheries monitoring vessels and explore the development of tourism industry.

Japan is also committed to continuously expanding investment in Indonesia and supporting industrial modernization and Indonesia’s desire to become the re-export hub for Japanese manufacturing products in the region.

Indonesian Foreign Minister also welcomed Japan’s interest in the construction of a new capital city. “I invite Japan to develop the concept of a smart metropolis of a new capital city, such as the education cluster and a city with a forest dimension,” she explained.

To support the Indonesian palm oil campaign, Japan is ready to send a team of experts to help improve the sustainability aspects of Indonesian palm oil. In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also invited Japan to invest in tropical fruit sanitary technology in order to encourage increased Indonesian exports.

Both Foreign Ministers stressed their joint commitment to make the economy more open and mutual cooperation in trade.

In this regard, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to encourage the resolution of outstanding issues in the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) review negotiations and to complete the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in 2020.

Japan is also ready to support the Government’s priority programs to realize superior human resources.

“Japan is ready to provide support for the development of vocational training and Japanese language training, including for ASN and Indonesian skilled workers who will be sent to Japan”, Foreign Minister Motegi said.

To discuss strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism at the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs level.

In addition to discussing bilateral cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers also exchanged ideas on the situation in the region and globally, including the Indo-Pacific cooperation, Rakhine State, the situation in Central Timor and the South China Sea.

Japan is Indonesia’s second largest trading and investment partner. In the January-September 2019 period, the value of bilateral trade was US $ 23.85 billion and the value of Japanese investment reached US$ 3.24 billion from 2810 projects. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)