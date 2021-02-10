Indonesian FM Says 2021 is Good Year for Palestinian Peace

Dead Sea, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said we had to work harder to make 2021as a good year for peace between Palestine and Israel.

She conveyed this in her meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki at Crown Plaza Jordan, Dead Sea on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also emphasized Indonesia’s position which remains steadfast in supporting Palestinian independence in accordance with international parameters.

“Of course, again, Indonesia’s principle position in the Palestinian struggle remains solid and unchanged,” said Retno in an online press conference with the Palestinian Foreign Minister.

Indonesia welcomes the different approach taken by the New United States Government in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Arab League emergency meeting recently demonstrated the solid position of the member states to provide support for the Palestinian cause.

“This morning, I also received news about the results and other positive meetings from the Palestinian factions’ national dialogue in Cairo regarding the general election plans,” said Retno.

“This positive development must be used as a strong foundation for advancing,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Maliki considered Indonesia a brother to Palestine.

“Both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, the Government of Indonesia, many groups and organizations in Indonesia, as well as all the people of Indonesia have a firm commitment to support Palestinian independence,” he said.

According to him, the Indonesian political agenda is consistent in supporting the Palestinian people.

“Indonesia always promotes and advances everything for Palestine. We really appreciate that, “explained Maliki. (L/RE1)

Mi’ra News Agency (MINA)