Indonesian FM to Visit Chair of ASEAN to Discuss Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday that she will visit Brunei Darussalam as Chair of ASEAN to discuss the condition of Myanmar.

Although she did not specify in detail, Marsudi also stated that he would visit a number of ASEAN countries starting Tuesday afternoon.

Retno emphasized that Indonesia has consistently expressed its willingness to contribute to this issue.

“The safety and welfare of the Myanmar people must be the top priority,” said Retno Marsudi during a joint press conference with the Hungarian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

The intensity of communication, said Marsudi, had been carried out with the ASEAN foreign ministers, India, Australia, Japan, Britain and the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General regarding the conditions of Myanmar.

Previously, on February 5, Indonesia and Malaysia pushed for a special ASEAN meeting to discuss conditions in Myanmar.

It was conveyed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a joint press statement with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yasin after a meeting at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.

Indonesian President stated that he had agreed with PM Muhyiddin to assign their respective foreign ministers to talk with the ASEAN Chair to explore a special meeting between foreign ministers related to Myanmar.

“We discussed regional and world issues, including developments in Myanmar,” said Jokowi.

Indonesia and Malaysia, he said, were concerned about the political development in Myanmar and asked that political differences in the country be resolved in accordance with the applicable law.

“To realize the vision of the ASEAN community, it is important for all of us to continue to respect the principles of the ASEAN charter, especially the principles of rule of law, good governance, human rights democracy and constitutional governance,” added President Jokowi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)