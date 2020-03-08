Japan and UNOPS Collaborate in Supporting Health Services at Al-Quds Hospital

Al-Quds, MINA – The United Nations Project Services Office (UNOPS) and the Japanese Government are working together to support health services at Al-Makassed Hospital in Al-Quds, Palestine.

UNOPS Director Tokumitsu Kobayashi in Palestine said on Sunday, UNOPS is committed to working with the Japanese government in its efforts to provide the necessary medicines and medical supplies that will allow Al Makassed Hospital to provide health care without interruption, thus quoted from Wafa News Agency.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador and Representative for Palestinian Affairs Masayuki Magoshi said the Japanese Government decided to expand financial assistance to Al-Makassed Hospital.

“Because of its very important role as the main referral hospital that receives patients not only from Al-Quds and the West Bank, but also from Gaza,” Magoshi said.

“UNOPS is one of our important partners to implement humanitarian assistance targeting the health and protection of refugees in Palestine,” he added.

Support from UNOPS and Japan for Al Makassed Hospital during the 12-month project, will ensure that essential medicines and medical consumables are available for around 1,350 patients (at least 50 percent of women) seeking health services at Al Makassed Hospital. (T/RE1)

