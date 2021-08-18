Japan Donates US$3.7 Million in Food Aid for Palestinian Refugees in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – The Japanese government signed a food donation contribution agreement worth 400,000,000 Japanese Yen (approximately US$ 3.7 million) with the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the presence of the Japanese Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Maliki and UNRWA Partnership Director Karim Amer.

This important contribution will enable UNRWA to continue delivering food aid to the more than one million Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip. Reliefweb reported on Tuesday.

“I am very pleased to share with you that the Government of Japan has decided to contribute approximately US$3.7 million to UNRWA at this critical time. This contribution represents our commitment and solidarity to the Palestinian refugees at a time when the region is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis, especially facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Japanese Ambassador for Palestine Affairs Masayuki Magoshi.

Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza thanked the Government of Japan for its valuable contribution and continued support.

Japan’s donation will allow UNRWA to cover the cost of quarterly food assistance for 190,000 Palestinian refugees suffering from socioeconomic conditions.

More than 68 percent of households in the Gaza Strip experience moderate to severe food insecurity.

Japan has been a special donor country to UNRWA since 1953.

In 2020, the Government of Japan is the 5th largest contributor to the Agency, which plays an important role at a time when UNRWA is facing an existential crisis. The current contribution is the second time Japan has supported a food program in 2021, following a $5.3 million donation last June. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)