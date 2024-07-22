Israeli Knesset Passes First Reading to Designate UNRWA as ‘Terrorist Organization’

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) passed three bills in the first reading on Monday to close the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and designate it a “terrorist organization.”

The first bill prohibits UNRWA from operating any mission, providing any service or conducting any activity on Israeli territory. It was passed by 58-9 votes, The Times of Israel newspaper reported as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The second bill was approved by 63-9 votes and calls for stripping the UNRWA personnel of their legal immunities and privileges offered to UN staff in Israel.

The third bill calls for designating the UN agency as a “terrorist organization” and requires Israel to cut ties with it. It was passed by 50-10 votes.

The three bills will now go to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further deliberation. They will require two more readings to become effective.

Last May, the Knesset passed a preliminary motion to approve a bill designating UNRWA as a “terrorist organization.”

Israel has lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA was established by a UN resolution in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to refugees in its five areas of operation: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)