Israeli Protesters Clash with Police in Jerusalem amid Gaza War Backlash

Jerusalem, MINA – Clashes broke out between Israeli protesters and police forces in Jerusalem on Monday as demonstrators marched toward the Knesset to protest the government’s handling of the war on Gaza. The protest coincided with the reopening of the Knesset after a recess, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the demonstrators blocked roads near the parliament and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, prompting a police crackdown. Footage widely shared on social media showed police dragging protesters off the streets and pushing them behind barricades.

In one video, protesters were seen climbing over barriers surrounding the Knesset building. The daily Haaretz reported that demonstrators voiced anger at the Netanyahu government’s policies, including its failure to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the conscription of reserve soldiers, and recent cuts to teachers’ salaries.

Police arrested at least one protester during the confrontation.

The protest comes amid growing public discontent as the war on Gaza intensifies. According to Israeli estimates, 59 captives remain in Gaza, with only 24 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, with human rights groups citing torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Since October 2023, more than 52,500 Palestinians mostly women and children have been killed in the Israeli military campaign on Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

