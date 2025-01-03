Knesset Members Urge to Destroy Gaza’s Water, Food and Energy Sources

Tel Aviv, MINA – Eight Israeli Knesset members called on Israeli ‘Defense’ Minister, Yisrael Katz, to destroy all sources of water, food and energy in the war-torn Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

In a letter addressed to Katz, members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee claimed that the Israeli military’s operations were failing to achieve the political objectives set for the war.

Despite the ongoing military aggression on Gaza, particularly against the northern Strip, the signatories argued that the current plans to displace north Gaza residents to the south are not being implemented “properly.”

The Knesset members urged Katz to reevaluate war strategies, asserting that after besieging northern Gaza and displacing its residents, the military should destroy all energy, food and water sources in the area. They also called for the killing of anyone moving within northern Gaza without surrendering by waving a white flag.

Additionally, they stressed that these measures should not be limited to northern Gaza but extended to other areas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)