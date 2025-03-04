Clashes in Knesset as Netanyahu Faaces Backlash over Failure of Gaza’s Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, witnessed a stormy session on Monday night attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The session featured several heated exchanges between members, with the Knesset Speaker ordering the expulsion of prisoners’ families before reversing his decision, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The session was preceded by physical altercations between security personnel and families of prisoners.

Israeli media reported that scuffles erupted among Knesset members after the opposition demanded that Netanyahu hold a moment of silence for the victims, a request rejected by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Several Knesset members and family members of prisoners repeatedly interrupted Netanyahu’s speech, accusing him of neglecting prisoners and sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire agreement for his political gain.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of the families of victims and Israeli prisoners from the plenary session after they interrupted Netanyahu’s speech and turned their backs on him. However, he later reversed his decision.

During the session, which was broadcast live, Netanyahu addressed the members who criticized him, saying, “You are inciting against me and putting pressure on us, not Hamas.”

He added, “You are sowing division and engaging in false political propaganda,” accusing them of demoralizing the families of prisoners.

The Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of several members who interrupted the prime minister, including opposition Labor Party leader Yair Golan.

The opening of the session was delayed due to a physical altercation between Knesset security personnel and the detainee’s family, which was caught on camera.

The Knesset held the session after 40 members, out of 120, signed a request to summon Netanyahu to discuss the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

