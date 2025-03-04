SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Clashes in Knesset as Netanyahu Faaces Backlash over Failure of Gaza’s Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views

KNESSET

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, witnessed a stormy session on Monday night attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The session featured several heated exchanges between members, with the Knesset Speaker ordering the expulsion of prisoners’ families before reversing his decision, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The session was preceded by physical altercations between security personnel and families of prisoners.

Israeli media reported that scuffles erupted among Knesset members after the opposition demanded that Netanyahu hold a moment of silence for the victims, a request rejected by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Several Knesset members and family members of prisoners repeatedly interrupted Netanyahu’s speech, accusing him of neglecting prisoners and sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire agreement for his political gain.

Also Read: Palestinian “Documentary Delayed Retrieval” Wins Best Short Film Award in Italy

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of the families of victims and Israeli prisoners from the plenary session after they interrupted Netanyahu’s speech and turned their backs on him. However, he later reversed his decision.

During the session, which was broadcast live, Netanyahu addressed the members who criticized him, saying, “You are inciting against me and putting pressure on us, not Hamas.”

He added, “You are sowing division and engaging in false political propaganda,” accusing them of demoralizing the families of prisoners.

The Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of several members who interrupted the prime minister, including opposition Labor Party leader Yair Golan.

Also Read: Netanyahu Doesn’t Care about Lives of  Israeli Hostages in Gaza: Opposition Leader

The opening of the session was delayed due to a physical altercation between Knesset security personnel and the detainee’s family, which was caught on camera.

The Knesset held the session after 40 members, out of 120, signed a request to summon Netanyahu to discuss the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv Call for Continuation of Gaza Ceasefire

TagGaza Ceasefire hostage negotiations Israel Israeli government Knesset Middle East Netanyahu Palestine political tension War in Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

KNESSET
Palestine

Clashes in Knesset as Netanyahu Faaces Backlash over Failure of Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Doesn’t Care about Lives of  Israeli Hostages in Gaza: Opposition Leader

  • 15 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis in Tel Aviv Call for Continuation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 23 hours ago
International

Egypt Calls for Urgent Negotiations on Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 23 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Temporary Truce, Calls for Implementation of Phase Two of Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
International

Egypt Calls for Urgent Negotiations on Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • 23 hours ago
Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

75,000 Muslim Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 23 hours ago
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS and PUM Netherlands Collaborate to Strengthen Indonesia’s Production Cooperatives

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:04 WIB
Palestine

Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us