Israel’s UNRWA Ban Aims to End Return of Palestinian Refugees to Their Lands

West Bank, MINA – Residents of refugee camps in the occupied West Bank said Israel’s move to terminate the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is intended to end their right to return to their lands.

The Knesset passed a bill Monday banning UNRWA from operating, which would eventually affect its work in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. The legislation will take effect in 90 days, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestinians living in refugee camps considered the decision “a step towards abrogating their right of return.”

Suheyb Rummane, a resident of the al-Amari refugee camp, told Anadolu that the UN agency is a symbol and witness of the Palestinian right of return.

“Israel’s decision will end the issue of Palestinian refugees and end their right of return,” he said.

Rummane, 69, said Israel’s decision is “unacceptable” and there should be an official stance on the international level, including Palestine, the people and Arab countries, to put pressure on Israel on the issue.

The implementation of Tel Aviv’s decision harms the lives of Palestinians in refugee camps, from education to treatment, he said. “The Palestinian people will not remain silent and will not accept this decision. We will raise our voices strongly. The world also needs to take responsibility.”

Mahmoud Umaytir, a resident of the Qalandia refugee camp in northern East Jerusalem, described Israel’s decision as “dangerous.”

“This decision will have negative consequences on all aspects of life in Palestinian refugee camps, including education and health,” Umaytir said, adding that despite the symbolic importance of UNRWA for them, they should not depend on it for the rest of their lives.

The solution to the problem is the establishment of an independent state so that Palestinians will not have to depend on international institutions to live, Umaytir said.

“Israel continues its policy of striking a blow to every aspect of Palestinian life, especially the refugee problem,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)