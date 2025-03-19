SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Bombing of UNOPS Headquarters in Gaza Kills UN Employee

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA – A United Nations employee was killed, and five others were injured on Wednesday afternoon following an Israeli airstrike that targeted the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Gaza, Palinfo reported.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip confirmed the incident in a brief statement, revealing that one foreign worker from an international organization died, and five others sustained injuries when the bombing struck their office in the central governorate.

The injured personnel, all foreign staff members working with international organizations, were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment. UNOPS, the UN’s arm specializing in developmental and humanitarian projects, is primarily focused on areas affected by conflicts and disasters.

The Government Media Office (GMO) condemned the attack, calling it “a blatant assault” and labeling it as a war crime. The GMO argued that this targeted attack on UN operations was part of a deliberate policy to hinder international and humanitarian organizations from delivering aid to the Palestinian people, who are suffering from catastrophic conditions due to ongoing hostilities.

Also Read: Palestinian Justice Minister Delivers Mahmoud Abbas’ Letter to Prabowo

The GMO also stressed that the attack on UN institutions is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect humanitarian workers. The office has called on the United Nations to take immediate and decisive action against the aggressors and demand accountability for the attack. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Islamic Jihad Announces Death of Its Spokesperson Abu Hamza in Israeli Attack

