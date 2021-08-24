Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Delivers Advice Related to The Condition Muslims in Afghanistan

Cileungsi, Bogor – The forum of Muslim unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), through the General Secretary, Agus Sudarmaji on Monday 13 Muharram 1443 H/ 23 August 2021 AD, delivered advice after the Taliban easily seized power in Afghanistan from the Allied support regime last week.

Western mass media and its supporters further framing the news as if the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan is a threat to democracy and world peace.

Based on observation, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) emphasizes, first, That absolute power is belonging to Allah SWT. He gives it to whom He wishes, as stated in Surah Ali Imran [3], verse 26: “Say, ˹O Prophet, ˺ “O Allah! Lord over all authorities! You give authority to whoever You please and remove it from who You please; You honour whoever You please and disgrace who You please—all good is in Your Hands. Surely You ˹alone˺ are Most Capable of everything.”

Second, as an independent and sovereign nation, Afghanistan has the right to determine their own destiny (the right of self-determination) as mentioned in the Preambles of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and guaranteed by the United Nations (UN) Charter. This right applies to all nations of the world, no other nation or power allowed to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Third, Jamaah Muslimin urges all parties to respect the right of the Afghan people to vote for their own sovereignty and build their country without foreign interference. This transfer of power in Afghanistan should also be seen as a phenomenon that are commonplace and are not associated with any issues that can be detrimental to the Taliban, such as the rise of the caliphate, global terrorism, etc.

Fourth, the Taliban’s victory over the US-controlled regime is evidence that in fact the United States and its allies have failed by counter-terrorism propaganda in various places such as in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. It is not peace that is obtained in all these areas but destruction and suffering of its people. It is time for the United States and supporters as well as those who feel they hold world power to stop imposing its political agenda to dominate any country and should respect the sovereignty of all countries to determine for themselves their life.

Fifth, Jamaah Muslimin calls on the Taliban and other parties in Afghanistan to stop the civil war. They are actually both Muslim and should submit to Allah’s command to promote brotherhood and make peace with each other, as stated in Surah Al-Hujuraat [49] verse 10 which means; ” The believers are but one brotherhood, so make peace between your brothers. And be mindful of Allah so you may be shown mercy.”

Finally, Jamaah Muslimin invites Muslims everywhere to give support to the Afghan people to resolve conflicts and rebuild their country after colonialism.

May Allah Subhannallahu Wa Ta’alla bless and have mercy on Afghan people, may He protect them from all trials. Aamiin. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)