Ismail Haniyeh is A Hero, Not A Terrorist: Jama’ah Muslimin

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) issued a statement on the death of As-Syahid Ismail Haniyeh, that he is a hero, not a terrorist.

“Ismail Haniyah is not a terrorist as he is stigmatized. Instead, he was a hero, and victim of brutal terrorism,” released the statement which was signed by Imaam Yakhshallah Mansur on Thursday (1/8).

During the conflict since October 7, 2023, Palestinian fighters and other factions have shown noble character by treating Israeli citizens and other citizens with special treatment, respect, charity, and protection.

This is in really contrast to what was done by the Zionist IDF who tortured and massacred Palestinians until the death toll of more than 40 thousand people. Thus, the world can know who the real terrorists are.

In the statement, Imaam Yakhshallah called on all elements of the Palestinian liberation and independence struggle to unite and realize concretely the reconciliation that has been developed.

He also called on all the world’s Muslim to close ranks in a Jama’ah with one leadership for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The UN Security Council is expected to act immediately to form and send UN troops to the conflict areas in Palestine to stop the genocide by the Israeli Zionists and expel the Israeli Zionists from the illegally occupied Palestinian land. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)