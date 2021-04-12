Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Decides 1 Ramadan on Tuesday, April 13

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Islamic ummah, decided that 1 Ramadan 1442 H on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at a plenary session on Monday at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java.

The decision was made by Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, after observing the report of the Falak Observation Center (POF) Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), which saw the new moon on Monday afternoon.

“We, the rukyat team which is headquartered at the Baitul Muttaqien Mosque, Bekasi, stated that we saw the new moon at 17.58-18.01 local time,” said a report from Brither Syamsuddin, head of rukyat team.

The POF report is based on the results conducted by the rukyat and reckoning team of the Qadha Council led by KH. Abu Muchtar Marsa’i.

Based on POF reckoning data, the hilal is visible. The hilal height in Jakarta is 04.05 degrees, while the hilal height in Makkah Al-Mukarromah is 06.05 degrees.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) team carried out rukyat in various places in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and other regions.

The Indonesian Ministry of Religion has also set the first of Ramadan 1441 on Tuesday, April 13, after rukyat teams from several regions have seen the new moon. This decision was conveyed directly by the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Monday (12/4). (L/ P2/RE1)

