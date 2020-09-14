IUMS: Normalization with Colonist High Treachery

Doha, MINA – The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) stressed that normalization with colonist of Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem, and Palestine is “high treason.”

In a statement, the Secretary General of IUMS, Prof. Dr. Shaikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi condems, the normalization of Bahrain the occupation power. Quds Press reported on Sunday.

He said “Normalization helps perpetuate Israel illegal practices in Palestine and also encourages Israel to continue its occupation of Palestine land.”

He stressed the need to respond to aggression and fight against the invaders is one of the legal constants.

Al-Qaradaghi stressed that the support of Muslims will remain based on Islamic orders as long as they are able to do so.

“Normalization is not called peace in reality or a ceasefire, but rather it is the abandonment of the holiest and most blessed land, recognition of the legitimacy of the occupying enemy, recognition, and legal crimes,” he added.

He explained that the normalization step further strengthens Israel hegemony over the Middle East, especially in the Gulf countries and the rest of the Arab world and to realize its dream of reaching the Arabian Peninsula.

“What is called a peace agreement, reconciliation, or normalization with the occupiers, is prohibited and does not apply in Syaria. This includes grave crimes, and betrayal of the rights of Almighty God and His Messenger and the rights of Palestine, ”said Al-Qaradaghi. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)