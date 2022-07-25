Itamar Ben Gvir Vows to Enact Law to Execute Palestinian Prisoners

Tel Aviv, MINA – Extremist Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir vowed to seek to pass a law to execute Palestinian prisoners, during the next Knesset session; If the right-wing parties get a majority, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

“We will seek to visit the -Palestinian- prisoners in the graves instead of visiting them in prisons,” the Israeli extremist Ben Gvir said.

This comes in response to the announcement of the Minister of Internal Security, “Omer Bar-Lev,” for reaching a point of understanding that ensures the resumption of Knesset members’ visits to prisons, including Palestinian prisoners.

The Hebrew Channel 7 reported that the aforementioned consensus was reached with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, and that Knesset members’ visits to prisons will be resumed starting next Monday.

In this context, MK Itamar Ben Gvir attacked the decision, claiming that the current government seeks to improve the lives of Palestinian prisoners and is trying to open the way for Arab Knesset members’ visits to prisoners at the expense of Israeli security. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)