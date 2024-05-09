Israelis Continue Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Exchange

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli citizens, including the families of Israeli hostages in Gaza, on Wednesday, demonstrated and blocked the main highway in Tel Aviv to demand that the Israeli authorities carry out a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the families of the captives blocked the Ayalon Highway that connects Tel Aviv with other surrounding cities, Anadolu Agency reported.

Protesters waved banners with slogans, such as “save those who can be saved,” and they also demanded the return of the captives.

Following the Hamas group’s announcement that it accepted a ceasefire proposal in Gaza, put forward by Egypt and Qatar, the families of Israeli captives stepped up their protest movement to pressure the Israeli government to reach an agreement allowing the release of the captives.

Israeli and Hamas delegations are in Cairo holding talks on a ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement, according to Egyptian officials on Tuesday.

The Israeli Zionist army launched an attack and occupied the Rafah and Egyptian borders on the Palestinian side, closing the only gateway for Palestinian Gazans to the outside world. (T/RE1/P2)

