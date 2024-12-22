Israelis Protest to Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israelis held protests across the country on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Anadolu Agency reported.

They accused him of obstructing a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal with the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of thousands of people denounced Netanyahu, reiterating their demands for his government to step down in favor of “the most right-wing government in Israel’s history” and early elections.

Protests were held in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba, West Jerusalem and other parts of the country.

The main protests centered around the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, with protesters carrying banners, posters and placards denouncing Netanyahu and members of his government.

Addressing demonstrators on Kaplan Street near the Defense Ministry, opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed to “overthrow” the government in elections.

Lapid stressed that they would not negotiate with Netanyahu’s government and would not back down.

“We will win. Bibi (Netanyahu) is not actually getting stronger. The people are not on their side. There are no elections because they are afraid of elections because they know the truth,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)