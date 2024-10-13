Israelis Block Main Street in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Swap Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli blocked a section of the main Ayalon Street in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

According to Israeli Channel 12 as quoted by Anadolu Agency, reported that the protesters, including families of the captives in Gaza, closed the main street and set it on fire.

The demonstrators also held signs bearing the names of 101 Israelis held in Gaza, calling on authorities to “take urgent steps to bring them back.”

The families of the hostages accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” their loved ones to keep his political position.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive Oct. 7, 2023.

Some of the hostages were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary cease-fire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group announced the death of dozens of others in Israeli airstrikes.

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with support from the US, have reached a critical stage, as Netanyahu continues its war on Gaza and insists on keeping control of key areas in the south and center of the enclave, such as the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors.

Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unhindered return of displaced individuals.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)