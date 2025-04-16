Hundreds of Israeli Architects Urge Immediate End to Gaza War

Tel Aviv, MINA – In a significant development, 600 Israeli architects, engineers, and urban planners have signed a petition calling for the immediate return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it requires halting the ongoing war, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the petition explicitly demands the release of captives “without delay,” emphasizing that this should take precedence over continuing military operations.

This appeal follows a similar initiative on April 10, when 970 Israeli Air Force reservists and retirees also called for the war to end to secure the return of the hostages. Since then, the movement has gained momentum, with thousands of military and intelligence reservists and retirees joining the call.

The demand has also been echoed by various groups in Israeli society, including academics, parents of students, relatives of soldiers, and families of prisoners in Gaza, all expressing solidarity with the military while urging for a resolution that prioritizes the hostages’ safe return. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)