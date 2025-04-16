SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds of Israeli Architects Urge Immediate End to Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

20 Views

Jihad Fatwa Issued in Response to Zionist Israel's Genocide in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – In a significant development, 600 Israeli architects, engineers, and urban planners have signed a petition calling for the immediate return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it requires halting the ongoing war, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the petition explicitly demands the release of captives “without delay,” emphasizing that this should take precedence over continuing military operations.

This appeal follows a similar initiative on April 10, when 970 Israeli Air Force reservists and retirees also called for the war to end to secure the return of the hostages. Since then, the movement has gained momentum, with thousands of military and intelligence reservists and retirees joining the call.

The demand has also been echoed by various groups in Israeli society, including academics, parents of students, relatives of soldiers, and families of prisoners in Gaza, all expressing solidarity with the military while urging for a resolution that prioritizes the hostages’ safe return. []

Also Read: Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza war Israeli architects against war Israeli Protesters

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

US Cargo Planes Deliver Heavy Weapons to Israel

  • 4 hours ago
none

Hundreds of Israeli Architects Urge Immediate End to Gaza War

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Around 1,700 Israeli Artists Sign Petition Urging End to War in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1,500 Israeli Armoured Troops Demand End to Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 15:10 WIB
Israeli soldiers killed and wounded. (Quds Press)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Warns of Troop Shortages Amid Gaza War

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:43 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 20 Preachers to the UAE for Religious Moderation Training

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Articles

Indonesia Must Do More Than Evacuate, Gaza Needs Us to Act Now

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:22 WIB
none

Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

  • Tuesday, 15 April 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Tausiyah

The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us