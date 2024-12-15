Thousands of Israelis Rally for Gaza Hostage Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday for a deal to release hostages still held in Gaza after more than 14 months of war against Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

“We all agree that we have failed so far and that we can reach a deal now,” Lior Ashkenazi, a prominent Israeli actor, told a crowd gathered in Tel Aviv’s commercial hub, Arab News reported.

Itzik Horn, whose sons Eitan and Iair are still held captive in Gaza, said: “End the war, the time has come to act and the time has come to bring everyone home.”

There has been cautious optimism in recent days that a ceasefire and hostage-release deal for Gaza might finally be within reach after months of failed mediation efforts.

Palestinian resistances seized 251 hostages during a Hamas offensive in October 2023, 96 of whom are still in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says have been killed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)