SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement described the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Netzarim corridor as “a victory for the will of the Palestinian people” and “the culmination of the steadfastness and heroism of the resistance.” Palinfo reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said that the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the corridor confirms that the goals of its aggression against Gaza have failed.

“Our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, with their steadfastness on their land and the sacrifices and heroism of their sons of the resistance led by the al-Qassam Brigades, have shattered the illusions of the occupation and its fascist leadership about controlling Gaza militarily and dividing it,” Hamas added.

The movement voiced its determination to uphold the Palestinian people’s right to live freely on their land and thwart any plans to displace them, vowing to continue its struggle until its people realize their aspirations for self-determination and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

The Israeli army withdrew on Sunday from the Netzarim corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip, abandoning almost all of the northern coastal area as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza

TagHamas Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • 8 hours ago
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Rejects Trump’s Plan to Take over Gaza after Relocating Palestinians

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:19 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel of Delaying Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Load More
Freed Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Freed Palestinian Reveals Deliberate Starvation Practices in Israeli Prisons

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 13:22 WIB
Europe

Belize Joins South Africa at the ICJ in Israel’s Genocide Case in Gaza

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 11:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

More Countries, Oganizations Oppose Trump’s Gaza Plan

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 15:27 WIB
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 10:02 WIB
America

Trump Offers Early Retirement Program to 2 Million Federal Employees

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

New 42 Released Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • 8 hours ago
People in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Violates Ceasefire Again, Kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Local MER-C volunteers prepare food to be distributed to Gaza residents in Jabalia Camp, Northern Gaza. (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food to Palestinians in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 4 February 2025 - 21:08 WIB
America

Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 18:16 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us