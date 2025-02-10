Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement described the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Netzarim corridor as “a victory for the will of the Palestinian people” and “the culmination of the steadfastness and heroism of the resistance.” Palinfo reported.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas said that the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the corridor confirms that the goals of its aggression against Gaza have failed.

“Our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, with their steadfastness on their land and the sacrifices and heroism of their sons of the resistance led by the al-Qassam Brigades, have shattered the illusions of the occupation and its fascist leadership about controlling Gaza militarily and dividing it,” Hamas added.

The movement voiced its determination to uphold the Palestinian people’s right to live freely on their land and thwart any plans to displace them, vowing to continue its struggle until its people realize their aspirations for self-determination and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Israeli army withdrew on Sunday from the Netzarim corridor, which divides the Gaza Strip, abandoning almost all of the northern coastal area as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. []

