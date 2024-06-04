Israeli Warplanes Bomb Four Palestinian Residential Towers in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces tonight bombed four residential towers in the Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

The occupation warplanes targeted the Al-Maghari and Al-Ahlam residential towers, resulting in the injury of five citizens. They also shelled another two towers in the camp.

The occupation tanks opened heavy fire at citizens’ homes in the vicinity of the University College of Applied Sciences in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, and the neighboring Al-Sabra area.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued today their aggression against the Gaza Strip since the 7th of October, 2023, killing 36,479 citizens, the majority of whom were women and children, and injuring 82,777 others. Thousands of victims remain missing under the rubble or scattered on the roads. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)