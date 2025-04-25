SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrikes Continue Across Gaza Strip, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip throughout last night and Thursday, launching numerous airstrikes that killed and injured dozens of civilians across various regions, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported widespread destruction as Israeli forces bombed residential homes and displaced more families, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike on al-Yarmouk Street claimed the lives of five civilians and injured several others. Another strike in al-Nakhil Street, located in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, killed five more individuals.

A charitable food distribution center in az-Zawaida, central Gaza, was also hit, killing two civilians and leaving others wounded. Meanwhile, airstrikes in the ash-Shuja’iya and az-Zeitoun neighborhoods resulted in the deaths of two and four citizens, respectively.

Also Read: Israeli Aid Blockade in Gaza Drives Territory Toward Total Collapse

In the central Gaza Strip, three civilians lost their lives after a tent in the al-Sawarha area of an-Nuseirat was bombed. One person was killed, and many were injured in al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah City.

Northern Gaza also witnessed severe violence. Ten displaced civilians were killed in Jabalia al-Balad, and a family of six—including four children—was massacred in an airstrike on their home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, an airstrike on a tent sheltering a displaced family in al-Attar, Khan Yunis, led to the death of two children. Additionally, a man and his wife were killed in an early morning strike on their house in the Qizan an-Najjar area.

The Israeli army continues to target multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, with casualties including women and children, as the death toll and humanitarian suffering rise sharply. []

Also Read: Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

