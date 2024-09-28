Israeli Airstrike on Central Gaza Strip Kills Four Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Four citizens were killed at dawn on in the occupation’s bombing of the Maghazi and Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip, coinciding with the demolition of residential buildings in Gaza City, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported two civilians were killed and others were injured as a result of the bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Harb family in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A civilian was also killed as a result of the occupation’s artillery shelling that targeted Salah al-Din Street opposite the Nuseirat camp.

Another citizen was killed in the occupation’s artillery shelling that targeted the road separating the Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation’s warplanes launched a raid on the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

The occupation’s artillery shelled the southern areas of the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, the occupation army has continued its comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip, leaving 41,534 people killed and 96,092 others injured, the majority of them women and children.

Thousands are still missing under the rubble, in light of the difficulty of ambulance and rescue crews reaching the targeted areas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)