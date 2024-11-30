WFP Says All Bakeries in Central Gaza Closed Due to Severe Shortages

Gaza, MINA – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday that all bakeries in central Gaza have been forced to close due to severe shortages amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

“All bakeries in central Gaza have closed due to severe shortages,” WFP wrote o X as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

WFP said that bread, a lifeline for many families and the only food they have access to, is “now increasingly out of reach” for residents.

UN organizations warn that “starvation remains a serious risk” for people in Gaza, urging “safe and secure access for vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, many international groups and the UN have called on Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza to avoid starvation.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, so far killing more than 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring nearly 105,000. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)