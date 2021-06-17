Select Language

Israeli Tanks Infiltrate Gaza Border and Raze Palestinian Land

photo: Wafa

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military tanks on Wedneaday infiltrated Gaza borders and went into the eastern part of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, where they razed Palestinian-owned farmland, according to sources.

Sources said seven Israeli military tanks infiltrated Gaza borders, went nearly 150 meters into the eastern part of Rafah city, and proceeded to raze agricultural land, Wafa reported.

Israeli occupation forces regularly infiltrate the Gaza borders, level and destroy lands, which are mainly agricultural in an effort to prevent landowners from accessing, benefiting, and farming their lands near the fence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

