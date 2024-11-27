Al-Qassam Destroy 54 Israeli Tanks during 52 Days of Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a “massacre of Israeli tanks and military vehicles” in the northern Gaza Strip after its fighters succeeded in targeting 110 Israeli vehicles, including 54 tanks during 52 days of fighting, the Al-Jazeera Arabic website reported.

“The Palestinian resistance has been waging a fierce battle against the Israeli occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip since the fifth of last October, and despite the suffocating Israeli siege and heavy shelling that does not stop day and night, and the spread of swarms of drones in the sky .. shooting at everyone who moves, the Resistance succeeded in carrying out dozens of attacks on the occupation forces,” according to a special report presented by the website as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

Al-Jazeera published an infographic that is based on military communiqués released by Al-Qassam Brigades since the beginning of the Israeli military operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

The infographic showed that Al-Qassam managed to target 54 Israeli Merkava tanks, 27 personnel carriers, 26 military bulldozers (D9), and three Hummer jeeps.

According to al-Qassam statements, its fighters carried out 40 attacks on Israeli vehicles using Yassin-105 shells, 39 attacks with improvised explosive devices, and 13 attacks with Tandem shells.

These numbers only apply to Al-Qassam and don’t include other Palestinian groups including Al-Quds Brigades and PFLP, among others.

“Al-Qassam fighters pursued Israeli tanks and vehicles in the areas of Jabaliya city and refugee camp, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, Al-Tawam area, Tal al-Zaatar, Faluja, Saftawi junction, Al-Haouz Al-Turki area, Al-Qasasib neighborhood, the eastern cemetery of Gaza City, the Khaznadar area, Al-Atatra and Sheikh Radwan neighborhood,” according to the infographic. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)