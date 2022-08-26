Israeli Soldier Wounded in Armed Clash with Resistance Fighters Jenin

Jenin, MINA – An Israeli soldier was wounded, at dawn Thursday, by Palestinian resistance bullets, during armed confrontations, after the occupation forces stormed the village of Burqin in Jenin, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation army announced that one of its soldiers had been wounded by Palestinian resistance bullets during its storming of Burqin village, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Palestinian resistance fighters confronted the storming of the occupation forces with bullets, as video clips showed the moments of shooting towards the occupation vehicles.

The occupation forces launched a campaign of raids and arrests in separate areas in Jenin, targeting the leader of the Hamas movement, Sheikh Musa Hallajiya.

Resistance fighters also targeted the occupation forces by shooting near Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

The West Bank continuously witnesses the resistance operations, confronting the occupation forces and their incursions, with armed confrontations and shooting.

The Palestinian Information Center “Ma’ta” monitored 588 acts of resistance, which led to the injury of 18 Israeli soldiers and settlers last July. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)