SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Qassam Release Israeli-American Soldier after Direct Negotiation with US

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli-American soldier Dan Alexander has been released by Al-Qassam fighters. (Photo: via AJA)
Israeli-American soldier Dan Alexander has been released by Al-Qassam fighters. (Photo: via AJA)

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who also holds American citizenship, at 6:30 PM on Monday, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an official statement, Hamas confirmed that the release came following negotiations involving the US administration, aimed at achieving a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described the release as a result of “serious and responsible” diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that negotiation and cooperation are more effective than continued military aggression, which it says endangers the lives of captives.

The movement reiterated its readiness to begin immediate talks to secure a comprehensive agreement that would ensure a sustainable ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, an end to the blockade, a prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

Hamas also called on the US administration under President Donald Trump to intensify efforts to end what it described as a “brutal war” led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against civilians in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 700,000 American Citizens Live in Israeli Settlements of Occupied Palestine

TagAid Entry Al-Qassam Brigades ceasefire Donald Trump dual nationality Edan Alexander Gaza Gaza war Hamas humanitarian efforts Israeli Soldier negotiations Netanyahu prisoner release US administration

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli-American soldier Dan Alexander has been released by Al-Qassam fighters. (Photo: via AJA)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Release Israeli-American Soldier after Direct Negotiation with US

  • 10 hours ago
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Load More
Asia

India and Pakistan Issue Conflicting Statements on Kashmir Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Europe

Half of Gaza Bombs Supplied by Europe: Joseph Borrell

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 13:33 WIB
Palestine

Over 1,500 Gazans Go Blind as Eye Surgeries Halted by Israeli Blockade

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 18 in Gaza, Including Children, Ahead of Hostage Release

  • 16 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Thousands of Israelis Rally across Cities Demanding Hostage Release in Gaza

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Rejects Israeli-US Aid Delivery Plan for Gaza

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Pakistani PM Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid Escalating Tensions with India

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 10:50 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us