Al-Qassam Release Israeli-American Soldier after Direct Negotiation with US

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who also holds American citizenship, at 6:30 PM on Monday, Palestine Information Center reported.

In an official statement, Hamas confirmed that the release came following negotiations involving the US administration, aimed at achieving a ceasefire, reopening border crossings, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described the release as a result of “serious and responsible” diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that negotiation and cooperation are more effective than continued military aggression, which it says endangers the lives of captives.

The movement reiterated its readiness to begin immediate talks to secure a comprehensive agreement that would ensure a sustainable ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, an end to the blockade, a prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Hamas also called on the US administration under President Donald Trump to intensify efforts to end what it described as a “brutal war” led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against civilians in Gaza. []

