US-Israeli Captive Accuses Governments of Abandoning Him in New Video

Gaza, MINA – A new video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, shows Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza, accusing the Israeli and US governments of abandoning him and failing to secure his release, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The three-minute video, which was not dated but indicates that Alexander has been held for 551 days, features the soldier expressing frustration over his captivity.

He accuses Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of ruling like a dictator and claims that a recent opportunity for his release was blocked by the Israeli government.

“Three weeks ago, I heard that Hamas was ready to release me,” Alexander says in the video. “And you refused — you left me behind.”

Alexander, a US citizen, was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters on October 7, 2023, while stationed near the Gaza Strip.

The new video marks the second time Alexander has appeared in footage released by Al-Qassam Brigades, with a previous video released in November 2023.

In the emotional recording, Alexander states, “We truly believe that we will return home as corpses. There is nothing left to say; there is no hope.”

His plea reflects growing despair as he speaks of the lies he feels he has been told by both the Israeli and US governments, as well as the army.

Alexander’s captivity continues to be a point of tension between the Israeli government and international actors involved in the ongoing conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

