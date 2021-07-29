Israeli Settlers Storm Palestinian Archaeological Area in Sebastia

Nablus, MINA – Isareli settlers on Thursday stormed the archaeological area in Sebastia, north of Nablus.

The mayor of Sebastia, Mohamed Azem said that a number of settlement officials stormed the archaeological site in the town, amid strict military measures by the Israeli occupation forces, Wafa reported.

He added that the occupation forces closed the archaeological site and the roads leading to it, to secure the settlers’ storming.

He pointed out that the past months witnessed weekly incursions by settlers to this site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)