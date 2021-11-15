Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Under Heavy Police Protection

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers, escorted by Israeli police, today stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

At least 85 settlers forced their way into the mosque’s compound through Bab al-Magharbeh Gate, one of the gates leading to the mosque, and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards under the protection of Israeli police, Wafa reported.

Israeli police began permitting settler incursions into Al-Aqsa in 2003, despite repeated criticism from the Islamic Endowments Department.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims. However, the Jews called it the Temple Mount and claimed it was a Jewish temple in ancient times. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)