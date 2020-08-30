Israeli Settlers Storm A Palestinian Archaeological Site in Sebastia

Ramallah, MINA – On Sunday, extremist Jewish settlers stormed the archaeological site in the town of Sebastia (north of Nablus).

Sebastia Mayor Muhammad Azim said in a statement that about 80 extremist settlers stormed the archaeological site in the town, amid tight protection by the Israeli occupation forces. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

He explained that the Israeli occupation forces deployed intensively and closed the archaeological site to Palestinian citizens in the town to secure the settler incursions .

An archaeological site dating back to the Roman era is located in the city center of Sebastia, known as the “Cemetery of the Kings “.

The site, which is believed to be a “Roman cemetery,” includes two rooms in which there is a complex of graves, and above the graves there are statues of masters, slaves and children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)