Israeli Settlers Attack A Palestinian School in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers predawn Thursday attached a school in Urif village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a local activist, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that more than 40 settlers sneaked their way into the village and pelted the local secondary boys school with stones, destroying the solar panels used to supply electricity to the school.

He added that after checking the recordings of surveillance cameras, the school administration was shocked to find out that it was Israeli settlers who vandalized the school, pointing that the school has become a target of attacks by settlers, who once attempted to torch classrooms.

Meanwhile, settlers threw stones towards Palestinian houses at the outskirts of the nearby townof Huwwara, causing damage to some of them.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians is almost a routine reality in the occupied West Bank, and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The colonial settlement of Yitzhar is particularly notorious for its hardcore Jewish settler community who in the past few years committed countless attacks against Palestinians and their property.

Settlers violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 800,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)