Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Eight Palestinians Injured as Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Homes in West Bank Town

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Settlers 'occupy 23 Homes' in east Jerusalem neighborhood (Photo : Maan)

West Bank, MINA – At least eight Palestinians were injured late Thursday when illegal Israeli settlers set fire to several homes after storming the outskirts of Bruqin, a town in the northern West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the victims sustained burn injuries and were treated on-site. The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that the settlers caused extensive property damage and triggered large fires throughout the area.

Footage widely circulated online showed multiple fires erupting across Bruqin, engulfing homes and threatening surrounding buildings. The assault took place shortly after Israeli forces re-entered the town on Thursday evening, just hours after their initial withdrawal.

Wafa added that the Israeli military stormed the town with a large convoy of vehicles, closed internal roads, raided homes, and carried out searches. The re-entry followed a nine-day military offensive in Bruqin and the nearby town of Kafr al-Dik, which involved the killing of a Palestinian youth, a series of arrests, and the transformation of residential properties into military outposts.

Also Read: UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Due to Unsafe Access Route

Since October 7, 2023, nearly 970 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark ruling in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Accused of Systematic Starvation to Expel Palestinians from Gaza

TagBruqin house fires Human Rights ICJ ruling Israeli army Israeli settlers Kafr Al-Dik military raid occupation. Palestine Palestinian Casualties Red Crescent settler violence wafa West Bank

