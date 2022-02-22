Israeli Prison Administration Carries Massive Suppression Campaign against Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that the prison administration had carried out a massive supression campaign against Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli “Nafha” prison, specifically Section 10, after a confrontation took place between one of the prisoners and Israeli jailers.

The Prisoner’s Club said that a massive repression was carried out against the prisoners in “Nafha” prison, specifically Section 10, where the prisoners were beaten, and some of them were isolated, pointing out that until now there are no details about the fate of the prisoners in “Nafha” prison, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The Prisoner’s Club held the occupation prisons administration fully responsible for the fate of the prisoners, especially in light of the high tension inside the prisons and the strengthening of the Israeli suppression units.

It is noteworthy that a state of extreme tension prevails in prisons for the sixteenth consecutive day, after the prison administration reduced the time that prisoners spend in the “Fora”, and the number of prisoners who will be allowed to leave rooms at one time. This was after Operation “Freedom Tunnel”, where six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa prison, as the prison administration retracted the agreement to stop its abusive measures and restrictions against the prisoners, and escalated the policy of restricting them.

The club stated that the prisoners close the sections, and refrain from going out for daily security checks and the prison yards, as the occupation prisons administration has reinforced the existence of prison suppression units inside prisons.

It is worth noting that the number of prisoners in the occupation prisons until the end of January 2022 amounted to about 4,500 prisoners, including 34 female prisoners, and about 180 children. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)