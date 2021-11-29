Israeli President Celebrates Hanukkah Ritual at Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday night celebrated the Jewish ritual of Hanukkah inside Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque, under a heavy military escort.

Quds Press reported that the occupation forces closed the gates of the mosque, preventing Palestinian Muslims from praying together in it or in its vicinity and attacking them.

Troops also forced shopkeepers to close their shops, and prevented journalists from covering.

Herzog lit candles at the Ibrahimi Mosque, marking the start of the Jewish festival of lights, accompanied by settler leaders and members of the Knesset.

Jews celebrate Hanukkah for 8 days, between the last week of November to the last week of December.

Hanukkah is considered a holiday to perform some special religious rituals.

The Ibrahimi Mosque is located in the old city of Hebron, an area controlled by the Israeli occupation army, and is inhabited by about 400 settlers, and is guarded by about 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

Jewish settlers claim their rights to many historical Islamic sites in the West Bank, including the Ibrahimi Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)