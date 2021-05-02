Israeli Police Attack Christians Commemorating Holy Saturday in Occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police attacked dozens of Christians, including monks, commemorating the Holy Saturday in the alleys leading to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in occupied Jerusalem on Sarurday.

Local witnesses said Israeli police set up several checkpoints around the city of Jerusalem, obstructing Christians’ access to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher to perform prayers and physically assaulting them, Wafa reported.

Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli occupation’s oppressive.

The presidency stressed that the checkpoints, provocation of Christian worshipers, and turning the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and its surroundings into a military outpost will not intimidate the Palestinian people nor prevent them from preserving their authentic Palestinian identity and from exercising their religious freedom guaranteed by international laws and charters.

“Jerusalem will remain the internal capital of the state of Palestine and its people, whether Muslims or Christians, will remain steadfast on their land and will not give up even an inch of its land,” said the presidency in a statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)