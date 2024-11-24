Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital Injured in Israeli Attack

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was reportedly injured in an Israeli attack on the hospital last night, Palinfo reported.

Local sources said that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bombed on Abu Safiya’s office immediately after he left the operation room, injuring him in his left leg.

Abu Safiya is now in the hospital’s intensive care unit and only given some painkillers, while the facility has no specialists or surgeons who can provide him with medical assistance.

Medical sources warned that Abu Safiya’s health may worsen as a result of the failure to fully diagnose his condition at the facility, which under constant siege and attack.

“The occupation army targets everyone, but this will not deter us from continuing our humanitarian mission. We will continue to provide this service no matter what happens to us,” Abu Safiya said in remarks following his injury. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)